Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,405 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,876,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,782,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

