Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,054 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 5.8% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $34,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,876,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,782,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.