Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $486.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.59 million and the lowest is $477.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $488.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.91. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $120.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

