Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chubb to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.36. 831,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

