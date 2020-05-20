Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ciena has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. Ciena’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,174 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ciena by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ciena by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

