Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cimarex Energy worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE XEC opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

