Citigroup Boosts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $36.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 79,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,122,000 after acquiring an additional 382,814 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,750,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,904,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,526,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 301,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

