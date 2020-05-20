Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 400.06% from the company’s previous close.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CTXR stock remained flat at $$0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,839. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

