Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 754 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.10. 4,919,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,973. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.58. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

