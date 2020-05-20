Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $3.47 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. 22,290,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,269,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

