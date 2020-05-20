Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $6 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,523,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

