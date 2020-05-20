Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after buying an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Shares of HON traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.03. 2,949,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

