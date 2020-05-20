Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 7,156 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 8,950,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,507,809. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.