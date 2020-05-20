Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 352,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $981,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,067,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

