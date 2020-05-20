City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Down 11.5% in May

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 753,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Get City alerts:

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. City has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $955.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.62.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.20). City had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $73.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Fisher bought 1,632 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $99,535.68. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth $297,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.