Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Clarus posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 128,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,232. The company has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.19. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Clarus by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Clarus by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

