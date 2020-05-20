Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 13,196 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average is $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

