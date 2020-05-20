Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 19,380 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Westrock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Westrock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 3,930,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,046. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

