Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13,186.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,825,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

