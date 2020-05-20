Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,018 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ WTRG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 862,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,074. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.57. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

