Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,747 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 77,526 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

