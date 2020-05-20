Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.24% of Cloudera worth $168,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cloudera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cloudera by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cloudera by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,288.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,034,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

