Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. 5,961,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,610. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,412,518 shares of company stock worth $181,531,952 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,649,000. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

