CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 888,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

In related news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Also, Director Dan Maurer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $112,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,461.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

