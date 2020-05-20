CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani purchased 20,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 11,758 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Insiders bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

