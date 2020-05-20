Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COA. Barclays cut their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC raised shares of Coats Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 62 ($0.82) in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coats Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73.33 ($0.96).

COA traded up GBX 3.25 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 47 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

In other Coats Group news, insider David Gosnell bought 173,410 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28). Also, insider Mike Clasper bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

