Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 88,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 510,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,275 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $1,656,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the first quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

RNP opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.