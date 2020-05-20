Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Short Interest Update

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 260,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. Collectors Universe has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $30.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 50.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLCT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 141,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 29,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

