Colony Capital Inc. Acquires 16,000 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for approximately 1.9% of Colony Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. 678,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

