Colony Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Colony Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises 1.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,979. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.70.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

