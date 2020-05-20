Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 352.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBS opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2518 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

