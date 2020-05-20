Comparing American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) & Intercorp Financial (OTCMKTS:IFS)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Business Bank and Intercorp Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intercorp Financial has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.13%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Business Bank and Intercorp Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $88.80 million 2.22 $22.08 million N/A N/A Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion 2.01 $431.95 million $3.91 6.25

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Intercorp Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 24.13% N/A N/A Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

