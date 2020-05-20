Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050 at Barclays

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($25.19) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,398.33 ($18.39).

Compass Group stock traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,141.50 ($15.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,439,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,674.43. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Group will post 8973.0002148 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

