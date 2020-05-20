ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 40.1% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.72) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ContraVir Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 16 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ContraVir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of HEPA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 589,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,691. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.