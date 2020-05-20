Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,839 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.17% of Corecivic worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corecivic during the first quarter worth $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Corecivic by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corecivic by 618.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Corecivic by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corecivic by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corecivic stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Corecivic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

