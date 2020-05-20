Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,058.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,332. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

