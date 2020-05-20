Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director David Lamond purchased 5,448 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $266,570.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,768,492.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

