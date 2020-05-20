COTI Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.02094897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00091116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00178188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,091,395 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

