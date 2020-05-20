Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s (CBRL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. 194,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

