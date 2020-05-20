Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CEO Kevin Cronin Clark Acquires 9,044 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 9,044 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $55,711.04.

Kevin Cronin Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Kevin Cronin Clark bought 23,147 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $119,207.05.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66.

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 110,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

