CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Up 20.9% in May

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CCI opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

