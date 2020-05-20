Cryptobuyer Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Cryptobuyer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $57,514.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $331.84 or 0.03484818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054979 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a token. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,058,631 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

Cryptobuyer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

