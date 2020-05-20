CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.02

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $1,190.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00010666 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.84 or 0.03484818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054979 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010515 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,731,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

