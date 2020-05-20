CSFB Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $74.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CSFB from $68.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded LPL Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. 37,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,865. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.51. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.