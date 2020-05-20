CSFB Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $154.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.03. 202,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,397. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,473,000 after buying an additional 729,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,152,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,998,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $225,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,264,000 after buying an additional 614,186 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

