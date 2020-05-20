CSFB Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $255.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CSFB from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HD. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.03.

HD traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $235.48. 3,895,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. The company has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.40. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

