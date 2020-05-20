Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CUE traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 241,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,432. The stock has a market cap of $802.87 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.25. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 103.99% and a negative net margin of 959.08%. Research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 557.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

