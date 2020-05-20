Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report $232.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $240.75 million. Curo Group posted sales of $264.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $987.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.70 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Curo Group news, CFO Roger W. Dean bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,452.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Curo Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

