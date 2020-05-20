Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.90 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report $232.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $240.75 million. Curo Group posted sales of $264.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $987.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.70 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Curo Group news, CFO Roger W. Dean bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,452.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Curo Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply