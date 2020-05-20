CUTcoin Price Hits $0.0310 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $12,508.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.02065329 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00087428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00176929 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 102,965,610 coins and its circulating supply is 98,965,610 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

