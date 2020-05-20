CWV Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,222.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $58,222.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.82 or 0.02066930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00089576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00177190 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

